Jerry Jones says Terrell Owens making a “mistake” skipping Canton; TO responds

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year, has not talked to Terrell Owens about the former star receiver’s decision to skip his enshrinement next week. But Jones said he would tell Owens he’s making a “mistake” by not going to Canton.

“Had he asked my advice, or had I been compelled to, I would have shared with him that this is a mistake,” Jones said Wednesday. “For your own reasons, but more importantly because of fans, you should participate. I didn’t give him that advice and consequently, you see where he’s going. He is making a mistake, but that’s his decision. Terrell, as you know, has a mind of his own.”

After Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News tweeted Jones’ quote, Owens responded on Twitter.

“Jerry ‘made a mistake’ of releasing me after listening to others when I produced, gave my ALL, sacrificed my health for the team but who am I?! But hey I thought Jerry had a mind of his own too. #GOFIGURE What I’m doing is for the FANS. #THISISFORYOU,” Owens tweeted.

Owens played two seasons after the Cowboys released him, making 127 catches for 1,812 yards and 14 touchdowns.