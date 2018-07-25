Jerry Jones told players they can’t stay in locker room during anthem

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 25, 2018, 3:11 PM EDT
This is why the NFL tried to implement a gag order on owners as it pertains to the national anthem quagmire.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to reporters at the start of camp Wednesday, and reiterated his support for all things red, white, and blue while violating the policy he helped create in March.

Via PFT’s Charean Williams, Jones said players have been told they have to be on the field for the anthem and standing at attention.

Which is fine, except the league policy approved in March (which has since been tabled while they try to work on an actual solution) allowed players to stay in the locker room if they chose.

While unsurprising, Jones’ stance also underscores what a mess the owners made in May by creating a policy designed to appease someone who will not be appeased while also alienating players by not asking them for input.

The NBA has largely been able to avoid this particular minefield, not necessarily because players are required to stand, but because there has been an atmosphere of trust between that league and its workforce on matters of social justice.

Jones admitted the comments made by President Donald Trump were “problematic,” and added “everybody would like it to go away.”

That’s not likely to happen anytime soon, at least as owners continue to make things worse by talking.

  1. His advice sure worked great for John Schnatter. He sure likes to march people off cliffs. Of course he never has any of his own skin in the game.

  2. Jones’ first season owning the Cowboys was 1989. From 1989-2008, players stayed in the locker room during the anthem. I don’t recall Jones thinking that was wrong then.

  3. These dopes have still not accomplished one thing by kneeling other than alienating most the of the fan base.

    Keep it up sheep.

  4. Oh no, now the orange man will want to tweet his supposed patriotism again for the umpteenth time.

  5. How is it going to go away if you keep playing the game, Jerry? Sometimes I find his logic to be truly bizarre. And I’m a Cowboys fan who similarly wants this to go away.

  7. Disassociating from the NFL will probably turn out to be a good financial decision for Schnatter. I’m sure others will follow. When the outhouse is full, no one wants to use it any longer.

  8. Roger Goodell really made a mess of this situation. His lack of leadership and habit of leaking stories to the media to get public reaction before making decisions really backfired this time. Jerry Jones was right trying to block Goodells extension

  10. Jer-rah has never been the same since Jimmy Johnson left. Jer-rah doesn’t care about the red white and blue but now the green is a whole other story. What a sleazeball. How bout them cowpokes?
    !!!

  13. “Which is fine, except the league policy approved in March (which has since been tabled while they try to work on an actual solution) allowed players to stay in the locker room if they chose.”

    The league isn’t paying them…..Jones is. That makes it his call does it not?

  15. There is a policy in place, albeit a poor one that looks like it’s going to be changed. If players incur penalties for violating the policy (i.e. demonstrating on the field), this should also incur a penalty.

    Also, I wish Jerry good luck expecting that players who otherwise would have stayed in the locker room will stand “respectfully at attention” when forced out onto the field.

  18. It’s his team. They are HIS employees. He can tell them what he wants. How hard is this for people to understand?

  20. With the college football season coming up would anyone even care if the NFL didn’t play a single down. Sunday top 20 doubleheader and everyone is happy

  21. Just keep stirring it up. No publicity on kneeling or not only prolongs this ridiculous protest. Take the cameras off the players during the anthem and they’ll find another way to show their support of social justice “problems”.

  22. The National Protest League is going to have a lot more empty seats while their employees continue to hate on our great country. Love the train wreck, very entertaining.

  23. dontstabmeray says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:40 pm
    It’s his team. They are HIS employees. He can tell them what he wants. How hard is this for people to understand?

    ———-

    Because the “It’s us against The Man” crowd doesn’t get it. Of course most of them still live with or sponge off their parents.

  24. wetdentist says:

    July 25, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    articles like this bring out the “let’s be like North Korea with the forced patriotism” folks in droves

    ____________________________

    Can you provide any insight into how this is not forced patriotism?

  25. Little steven was seen yanking the martini glass out of jerry’s hand onnthe way to the podium

  27. crush22 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:42 pm
    Remember when Jerry took a knee with his entire team?
    He looked like an idiot.
    ———————-
    As he does each time he opens his mouth. He’s a big nothing without Jimmy Johnson.

  29. thegreenandcold says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:50 pm
    wetdentist says:

    July 25, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    articles like this bring out the “let’s be like North Korea with the forced patriotism” folks in droves

    ____________________________

    Can you provide any insight into how this is not forced patriotism?

    ———-

    Who is forcing the players to play in the NFL or the fans to attend the game?

    Nothing is “forced” here. Jones is simply making this an expectation of playing on his team. Just as Target or WalMart have certain expectations of their employees.

  30. The Cowboys policy can differ from the NFL policy. Liberals like to control everyone and everything and this is why liberals are crying about this.

  31. @duanethomas33

    If dak took a knee jerry would be the happiest man in america he would be able to ship him out before he wastes another season without coming right out and saying he stinksl

  32. Did you really expect anything else from a rich white guy who grew up in the segregated south?

  34. Pretty sure Walmart doesn’t get into their employees political beliefs. Also these rules are collectively bargained, not for Jerry to play dictator with. I stand and take off my hat and put my hand over my heart for the anthem. But if it was mandatory, there would be nothing patriotic about it at all. I would just be doing it because I had to. That’s not what this country is about..or at least it didn’t used to be.

  35. Way to go Jerry…these so-called activists wouldn’t dare step onto Quantico Base and kneel during the playing of the Anthem…as a matter of fact, for those that claim it isn’t disrespectful, go ahead and visit Marine Core Base Quantico…and try anything other than standing and respecting the flag during the Anthem…go ahead and try convincing those Marines that you’re kneeling for social injustice…see what happens!

  36. There’s a big difference between NFL employees and Target/Walmart Employees. Without the best football players, there’s no game. Walmart/Target can hire anyone they want.

  37. I disagree with all of the anthem politics that have cropped up, but I can’t knock Jerry here. His team’s mantra is “America’s Team” and it’s based in a conservative state. He made a business move.

  38. But these poor souls were drafted and…..oh wait, no, they applied for a job just like everyone else. They willingly made a choice as I choose to sit with my hat on sipping a beer. But don’t worry, I’m on my feet and cheering at kickoff. Ya know, the reason why we’re all there?

  39. sasattack says:
    July 25, 2018 at 4:05 pm
    There’s a big difference between NFL employees and Target/Walmart Employees. Without the best football players, there’s no game. Walmart/Target can hire anyone they want.

    ————-

    That’s what Kaep and Reid thought

  40. He knows the Cowboys are a joke, and won’t make the playoffs, this is just his way of meandering to the stupid people who thinks his goal is winning and not cashing in. His choice of a coach, of which whom HE hires assistants, is funny in a way. How often does an owner hire assistants? He simply has to control everything. Yes it’s his team , and he can do what he wants. Besides the
    Bottom line, which is his alone. It really is a joke.

  41. Not like players really have a choice anymore. If they kneel, they won’t be employed any longer since nobody wants to give them another chance…just ask Colin Kapaenick and Eric Reid.

