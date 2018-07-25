Jerry Jones told players they can’t stay in locker room during anthem

Getty Images

This is why the NFL tried to implement a gag order on owners as it pertains to the national anthem quagmire.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to reporters at the start of camp Wednesday, and reiterated his support for all things red, white, and blue while violating the policy he helped create in March.

Via PFT’s Charean Williams, Jones said players have been told they have to be on the field for the anthem and standing at attention.

Which is fine, except the league policy approved in March (which has since been tabled while they try to work on an actual solution) allowed players to stay in the locker room if they chose.

While unsurprising, Jones’ stance also underscores what a mess the owners made in May by creating a policy designed to appease someone who will not be appeased while also alienating players by not asking them for input.

The NBA has largely been able to avoid this particular minefield, not necessarily because players are required to stand, but because there has been an atmosphere of trust between that league and its workforce on matters of social justice.

Jones admitted the comments made by President Donald Trump were “problematic,” and added “everybody would like it to go away.”

That’s not likely to happen anytime soon, at least as owners continue to make things worse by talking.