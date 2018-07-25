Jets corner Rashard Robinson suspended four games

Getty Images

The hits keep coming for the Jets.

The league has announced that cornerback Rashard Robinson has been suspended four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Robinson was arrested last year for possession of edible marijuana, which triggered the suspension.

The Jets traded for him last October, which coach Todd Bowles didn’t realize was happening at the time. They gave the 49ers a fifth-round pick for him, and in hindsight that looks even worse.

He only played 20 snaps for them the rest of the year, which made it unclear what kind of future he had there anyway.

He’s also the second Jet to be suspended in the last week, as wide receiver ArDarius Stewart was hit with a two-game ban for violating the policy on performance enhancing substances.