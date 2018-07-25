Jim Kelly’s latest scans show no sign of cancer

Getty Images

Jim Kelly, the Hall of Fame quarterback who has gone through a grueling cancer battle, finally got some good news today.

Kelly’s wife, Jill Kelly, posted on Instagram that his latest battery of tests showed no signs of cancer.

“MRI and CT Scans are clear,” Kelly wrote, alongside a picture of Jim Kelly and one of his brothers. “Still working through major pain management, but PRAISE THE LORD, no evidence of cancer. And can I just say, Jim’s brothers are amazing! I’ve watched them stand with Jim in good times and bad. I’ve witnessed a love between siblings that is remarkable. What a blessing to be part of such an amazing family. Thank you Pat, Ray, Ed, Danny and Kevin for being an example of what a loving, devoted family should look like. Add your humor and faith to the mix and we have everything we need. Love you guys so much!”

Kelly, who played for the Bills from 1986 to 1996, was first diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and had a recurrence this year. But he is now cancer free.