Jimmy Garoppolo has realized “life is different now”

Getty Images

When Jimmy Garoppolo signed his five-year, $137.5 million deal in February, it briefly made him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Yet, he naively believed his life would not change.

Surprise!

The 49ers starting quarterback came to that realization last week after his date with an adult film star became “news.”

“Life is different now,” Garoppolo said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “My life off the field, I’ve never really been very big on being very public with things. Even social media, I’m not out there a ton, but my life is looked at differently, [and] I’m under a microscope.”

Garoppolo spent 3 1/2 seasons behind Tom Brady in New England, so watching how the NFL’s biggest star handles the spotlight should serve Garoppolo well in the future.

“I think Jimmy does have an idea,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I think everybody has an idea of how you should handle that spotlight, but not everyone is in that spotlight. I don’t think I have ever in my life commented on a player’s date in July, so I’m not going to start today. I don’t think it really pertains or matters to us.

“But I do think that is a very good example, and even though, you know, sometimes you have got to learn how under the microscope we all are. And it’s not just a quarterback; it’s all players. The quarterback definitely gets more than anyone else, but I think it’s a good learning experience for him, and he’s got to know what comes with that stuff.”