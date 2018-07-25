Jordan Reed, Trent Williams avoid PUP list

Getty Images

Washington left tackle Trent Williams said in June that he expected to be ready for camp after having knee problems all of last season that led to offseason surgery and his prediction proved to be correct.

Williams avoided being placed on the physically unable to perform list, which means he’s eligible to practice with the team right off the bat in training camp. Running back Chris Thompson said earlier this week that he’d be in the same boat after fracturing his fibula last year and tight end Jordan Reed is also in the cleared to practice after last year’s toe injury.

Coach Jay Gruden said that the team will take things slowly with all three players in the first stages of camp.

“We’ll mainly get them through individual and limited team reps early and slowly adjust their roles as they feel better,” Gruden said, via John Keim of ESPN.com.

Two players will be out of action. Defensive lineman Stacy McGee is on the PUP list and cornerback Josh Hosley is out after injuring his toe when a table fell on it. Hosley may miss regular season time as a result of the injury.