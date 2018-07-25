Julius Peppers to open camp on PUP after failing physical

Getty Images

When the Panthers start practice tomorrow, they’ll be without a future Hall of Famer.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, veteran defensive end Julius Peppers didn’t pass his pre-camp physical and will go on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Peppers had shoulder surgery this offseason, a labrum repair which was termed more of a “cleanout” procedure, so it probably isn’t cause for alarm — yet.

The 38-year-old Peppers signed back up for another year this offseason, and has remained productive.

He had 11.0 sacks in a part-time role last year, and his 154.5 for his career are fourth on the all-time list. He trails former Panther Kevin Greene (160.0) for the third spot, and that seems within reach if he’s well.

The Panthers also placed wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Fred Ross, tight end Chris Manhertz, and defensive end Bryan Cox on PUP as well. They’re releasing defensive tackle Drew Iddings to sign a tight end.