Khalil Mack isn't reporting to Raiders camp

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 25, 2018, 2:54 PM EDT
Khalil Mack‘s risking a lot of money, but he’s willing to in hopes of earning much more.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders defensive end will not report to camp Thursday with the rest of his teammates.

He also skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp, a clear sign he’s serious about using his leverage (by withholding services) to get a new contract.

Mack’s entering the option year of his rookie deal, and that could make his holdout more expensive than others if it continues through the time when preseason games start.

Because he’s in the fifth year, he would be fined $30,000 a day (less than the normal $40,000 per day) but also more than $814,000 per week if he misses preseason games.

That makes the game of poker being played a bit more stressful, though coach Jon Gruden has called a new deal for his pass-rusher his top priority.

  1. I wish the owners would just let him hold out and not sign him. Obviously it would be collusion but these greedy athletes are getting so much worse than in the past. I wish one of these superstars were not signed in their prime and had to get a regular 40 hour a week job. See how well holding out there will work.

  3. Missing mini-camp, training camp and even the preseason isn’t much of a statement in my opinion. You’re just giving money away. If you really want to send a message, the time to stop showing up is at the walk thru for week 1.

  5. As much as I wish he was in camp, I gotta side with him. If anyone deserves an extension it’s this guy. All he does is show up and do his job at a level that’s high and more productive than just about anyone in the league. He’s not complaining to the press or on social media, in fact, I’ve never heard him utter a single word at any point. I’m not even sure what his voice sounds like. He’s not a weirdo like Von Miller, he’s not a humble brag guy like Watt, he just comes to work and dominates. Everybody always complains about athletes not shutting up and just doing their jobs, well, this is the guy that everyone always wants. I’m ok with him not being at camp and blowing out a knee. It will get done sooner or later.

  6. Yup, Gruden should have stayed in the broadcasting booth. He was passable as a broadcaster, but time has clearly passed him by as a viable coach.

