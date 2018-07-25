Khalil Mack isn’t reporting to Raiders camp

Getty Images

Khalil Mack‘s risking a lot of money, but he’s willing to in hopes of earning much more.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders defensive end will not report to camp Thursday with the rest of his teammates.

He also skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp, a clear sign he’s serious about using his leverage (by withholding services) to get a new contract.

Mack’s entering the option year of his rookie deal, and that could make his holdout more expensive than others if it continues through the time when preseason games start.

Because he’s in the fifth year, he would be fined $30,000 a day (less than the normal $40,000 per day) but also more than $814,000 per week if he misses preseason games.

That makes the game of poker being played a bit more stressful, though coach Jon Gruden has called a new deal for his pass-rusher his top priority.