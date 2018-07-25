Lamarcus Joyner lands on non-football injury list

Getty Images

Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner reported to training camp despite not getting a long-term deal this offseason, but he isn’t quite ready to start practicing with the team.

The Rams had their conditioning test on Wednesday and announced later in the day that Joyner has been placed on the non-football injury list. No specific reason has been given for Joyner’s spot on the list.

Players on the NFI list are eligible to activated at any time and aren’t permitted to practice until they do get activated.

The Rams used the franchise tag on Joyner this offseason and he signed it in April. The two sides did not agree on a multi-year deal before the July 16 deadline to do so, which leaves Joyner set to play out the year with an $11.287 million base salary.