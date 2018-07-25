Lions sign Ricky Jean Francois

Getty Images

Detroit is adding some veteran depth to its defensive line.

Ricky Jean Francois has signed a one-year deal with the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

New Lions coach Matt Patricia knows Jean Francois well, having coached him in New England last year. The 31-year-old Jean Francois has previously played for San Francisco, Indianapolis, Washington and Green Bay.

Jean Francois has been tied to the Lions for months, with a report as long ago as March saying he would sign with the team. Now, just as camps are opening, he finally has.