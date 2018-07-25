Mike Mitchell visiting Cardinals

Getty Images

Arthur Moats isn’t the only former Steelers player visiting the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that safety Mike Mitchell is set to visit with the team as well. Schefter adds that Mitchell is also expected to take a physical.

Mitchell was released by the Steelers in March and is one of several veteran safeties who have gone unsigned this offseason. Tre Boston is another one of those safeties and he visited with the Cardinals in June, but called the team’s offer “very, very disrespectful” a short time later.

It remains to be seen what kind of offer Mitchell may get from Arizona, but he does have a relationship with head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks was Mitchell’s position coach during the 2013 season when Mitchell made 66 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles for the Panthers.