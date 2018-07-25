Odell Beckham reports to training camp on time

AP

Odell Beckham has arrived at Giants camp just as he promised and the team anticipated, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.

Beckham wants a new deal and deserves a new deal, but the star receiver will attempt to get one without holding out.

Coach Pat Shurmur said earlier Wednesday that he expects Beckham to be ready to practice. The medical staff cleared Beckham to return to practice in the minicamp last month, but the Giants used caution in his return from a fractured ankle.

Beckham, 25, played only four games last season before his injury.

Eli Manning said recently that Beckham “seemed to be his old self,” and Beckham worked with some other teammates in Los Angeles during the break.

Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 and 38 touchdowns in his career.