Packers sign Adonis Jennings, Kyle Lewis

The Packers signed receivers Adonis Jennings and Kyle Lewis on Wednesday. They placed receiver Michael Clark and offensive guard Cole Madison on the reserve/did not report list in corresponding moves.

Jennings participated in Green Bay’s minicamp in June as a tryout player.

After playing as a freshman at the University of Pittsburgh, he played three seasons at Temple. Jennings played 41 games for the Owls, recording 83 receptions for 1,362 yards (16.4 avg.) and 13 touchdowns.

Lewis, a rookie from Cal Poly, spent a brief time with the Lions this offseason.

He played running back and receiver during his career at Cal Poly, recording 1,163 rushing yards on 150 carries with 13 touchdowns while hauling in 61 receptions for 1,079 yards and 12 touchdowns.