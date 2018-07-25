Pat Elflein opens Vikings camp on PUP list

Getty Images

Vikings center Pat Elflein isn’t quite ready to practice.

The Vikings announced on Wednesday that Elflein has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Elflein broke his ankle during the NFC Championship Game in January and did not participate in the team’s offseason program as he recovered from surgery.

Elflein is eligible to begin practicing whenever the Vikings deem him ready and activate him from the PUP list.

Elflein was a third-round pick in 2017 and jumped right into the starting lineup for the NFC North champs. He missed two games in the final stretch of the season with a shoulder injury, but otherwise was part of a much improved offensive line in Minnesota during his rookie year.