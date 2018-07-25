Pat Shurmur anticipates Odell Beckham will be “ready to go” in practice

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham was cleared to practice during the team’s minicamp in June, but he didn’t wind up doing all that much during the team’s practice sessions.

Head coach Pat Shurmur doesn’t expect that to be the case once the team starts practicing during training camp. We got confirmation earlier this week that Beckham, who fractured his ankle last season, will be reporting to camp on time and Shurmur said on Wednesday that he expects he’ll be able to do everything on the field.

“I anticipate he will be here and ready to go,” Shurmur said. “We’ll continue to be smart with his training.”

Beckham is still looking for a new contract from the Giants as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. As of now, he’s set to play out the 2018 season for a base salary of $8.459 million.