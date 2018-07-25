Rams trying to win now, while Jared Goff is cheap

The Rams have given big contracts to Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley in recent days, and an even bigger contract for Aaron Donald is likely coming soon. They’ve also acquired expensive players like Ndamukong Suh and Aqib Talib, and four of their holdovers from last year — Andrew Whitworth, Lamarcus Joyner, Michael Brockers and Mark Barron — have cap hits in excess of $10 million.

So how can the Rams afford all this talent?

The answer is that their franchise quarterback, Jared Goff, is on his rookie contract, which makes him a bargain this year, with a salary of less than $3 million and a cap hit of less than $8 million. Goff is a bargain again next year, with a cap hit of less than $9 million, which will be nice when another recent acquisition, Marcus Peters, sees his cap hit balloon up from less than $2 million this year to more than $9 million next year.

In 2020, the Goff bargain comes to an end: He’ll likely be playing either on his fifth-year option, which would be well over $20 million, or be playing on a lucrative new contract, which would also likely pay him well over $20 million a year. At that time, with Goff taking up more cap space, the Rams are going to need to make some tough decisions about where to save cap space elsewhere on the roster.

The best bargains in the NFL are quarterbacks on their rookie contracts. Teams like the Rams with Goff, the Eagles with Carson Wentz, the Texans with Deshaun Watson and the Cowboys with Dak Prescott are set at quarterback and are able to spend far more money on other positions than the teams with quarterbacks on veteran quarterbacks, many of whom make well over $20 million a year.

The Rams recognize what a bargain Goff is, and they want to win now, before that changes.

  1. In my opinion messing with the best defensive in football Aaron Donald is not very smart. I also don’t think they will be able to sign him long term unless they basically guarantee a 3/4 year shortened contract. Will see if the Rams approach works but I have my doubts.

  2. whole lotta big dawgs on that team, its gonna test mcvays leadership to make sure theyre ALL eating. i could see suh challenging donald for dominance and i would NOT wanna be caught in the CROSSFIRE.

  3. This is a brilliant article…I’ve been hammering over and over about the Eagles having the best shot at following the Patriots model for success…They have Nick Foles on a “Tom Brady” like deal…They have tremendous depth to be able to win a Superbowl despite their talented QB getting hurt…Yet the Eagles think they’ll be the exception to the rule that no matter how good your QB is, you can’t win Superbowl if you can’t afford to have depth on your team…The Ravens tried, the Saints tried, the Seahawks tried…but ya know the Patriots have fun winning multiple Superbowls…and the Eagles are happy to have fun winning one Superbowl…¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  4. I wonder if they move on from Jared Goff and draft another rookie QB in 2020 to keep these players, since to be honest a lot of quarterbacks can learn Mcvay’s scheme and probably do better than Goff.

  5. Of course they are. Once every team is required to pay their QB $30,000,000/year minimum, it’s a lot harder to put talent around them because there’s less salary cap space available. You can’t pay one person a giant piece of the cap and expect to keep everybody else. Unless you have a QB who is willing to take less to win (see Tom Brady), it’s going to be hard to compete year after year.

    It’d be nice if Aaron would follow Brady’s footsteps and be more interested in championships instead of an extra million or two annually. It’d be nice if my kids could see the Packers win a Super Bowl during their lives!

  6. We’ve witnessed this tale before. Team has a season of success, invests heavily, then regresses. Hopefully the Rams don’t because they’re fun to watch, but spending big tends to shorten those runs.

  8. The Rams are being smart. When you’re a super bowl contender, you can attract quality free agent veterans who have been around, made a lot of money, but have never played on a winning team. Those guys will sign for less than market value for a shot at a ring. I also expect Goff to get much better over the next few years, so they haven’t even come close to the team they’re going to be. Sean McVay is possibly the best head coach we’ve seen in a long time. This show is just getting started.

    Who exactly have they signed for cheap?? Suh got what 14 mil and Talib is making a ton… There are a few teams that could claim they are the premiere destination spot. NO, Minn, Philly and that yhese teams have in common is they actually won a playoff game last year. McVay is an up and coming coach but best we’ve seen in a while is very premature. Chip Kelly’s offense looked great the first year or two as well and we know how that went. Not hating on the Rams they will be competing, but let’s pump the brakes a bit and use facts. Super bowl destination… more like 3rd or 4th best team in the conference at this point.

