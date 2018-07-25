Randy Gregory’s camp roommate a “professional accountability partner”

AP

The Cowboys are invested in giving Randy Gregory the best chance at success.

Even if that means he’s not rooming with another Cowboy during training camp.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the reinstated defensive end won’t share a room with another player during camp, the way the rest of the team does. Instead, he’ll have a “professional accountability partner” with him, and that person will also live with him when he returns to Dallas after training camp

Otherwise, his camp experience will be familiar, though nothing about Gregory’s path moving forward can be considered normal.

He has been reinstated after more than a year’s suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

And staying reinstated requires him to continue the plan developed by his doctors, and adhering to strict guidelines, including increased drug tests (up to 10 a month) and counseling and treatment programs.

The Cowboys have a vested interest in Gregory, in part because he showed in college he can be a disruptive pass-rusher. But they’ve also taken on the human side of this, and being willing to let him room with a non-football player in camp to give him the best chance seems to be a sign they’re doing it for the human reasons as well.