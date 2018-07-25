Report: Dave Gettleman told people his cancer is in remission

AP

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman reportedly got some good news about his fight with lymphoma recently.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports that Gettleman has told people that his cancer is in remission after he received a clean set of scans. Gettleman announced his diagnosis in June and Schwartz reports that he is expected to continue his course of treatment for the time being.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur said during a press conference on Wednesday that he asked Gettleman to address the team after players reported to training camp.

“Dave’s doing great, he was here [Tuesday], and he’s been doing his treatments,” Shurmur said. “That’s a process that he’s going through, but we communicate frequently. We’ve been in close touch all summer, I didn’t do much traveling, so I was here in town and Dave and I communicated quite a bit, actually.”

The news about Gettleman is Wednesday’s second bit of positive news about members of the football community battling cancer. Former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly’s wife reported that he also had a clean set of scans during his most recent trip to the doctor.