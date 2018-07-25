Report: Falcons “hopeful” of getting something done with Julio Jones

Getty Images

The Falcons have indicated they have no plans to give Julio Jones a new contract, but could they tweak the receiver’s deal enough to convince him to end his holdout?

Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Media reports the Falcons are “hopeful” of getting something done with Jones. The sides have talked about Jones’ contract the entire offseason, but the impasse remains despite each seeing “the other’s point of view,” per Blackmon.

The star receiver will make $10.5 million this season, ranking only 13th at his position, but he has three years left on his contract.

As Florio explained last month, the easiest solution is doing what the Patriots did for Rob Gronkowski last year. An incentive package would allow Jones to bump his subpar $10.5 million salary north by $5 million or so based on what he does this year.