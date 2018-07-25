Report: Taylor Lewan to report to Titans camp on time

Getty Images

Agent Tom Condon said on Tuesday night that he and the Titans have been talking about a new deal for left tackle Taylor Lewan, but didn’t say whether his client would be reporting on schedule to training camp on Wednesday.

Wednesday morning brings further word on that front and it’s positive news for the Titans. Longtime Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone and his own website reports that Lewan will be reporting to camp on time.

There’s no word about whether a new deal is imminent, but Lewan’s presence would be a good sign that an agreement isn’t too far away.

Lewan was a first-round pick in 2014 and has made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons while starting every game for Tennessee. Assuming Lewan is in camp, the Titans will only be waiting for right tackle Jack Conklin to come off the PUP list after tearing his ACL in the playoffs in order to have their bookend tackles back in place.