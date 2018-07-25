Richard Sherman passes physical, makes $2 million

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman‘s comeback from a torn Achilles tendon has checked a box. And it’s a lucrative one.

Sherman has passed his physical, which triggers a $2 million roster bonus.

The bonus became a disputed term of his self-negotiated contract with the 49ers. As originally finalized, Sherman had to pass the physical at the start of camp to get the money. With the intervention of the NFL Players Association, the team moved the deadline to November.

Ultimately, the adjustment didn’t matter. Sherman is on the active roster as his eighth NFL season begins, and his first with a team other than the Seattle Seahawks.