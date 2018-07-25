Ricky Jean Francois visiting Lions

Getty Images

The Lions met with a former Patriots defensive lineman last week when Sealver Siliga paid them a visit and they will have another one in this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ricky Jean Francois is visiting with the Lions on Wednesday.

Jean Francois closed out last season with a pair of stints in New England after opening the year with the Packers. He signed in November, got cut in early December and returned to appear in the final three regular season games as well as all three postseason contests.

That gives Lions coach Matt Patricia recent experience working with Jean Francois and the dual visits make a strong suggestion that the Lions are looking to flesh out their defensive line group this summer.