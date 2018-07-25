Safety Tre Boston joining Cardinals on one-year deal

Getty Images

Safety Tre Boston is signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, according to PFT’s Mike Florio.

Boston visited the Cardinals earlier this offseason but felt the team’s offer to him at the time was “very, very disrespectful.” But with the Cardinals taking a look at former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell as well, Boston seemingly decided that the offer on the table was worthwhile enough to sign.

Boston started 15 of 16 games last year for the Los Angeles Chargers. He recorded 79 tackles and had five interceptions and eight passes defended in his first season as a full-time starter.

He previously spent three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in 42 career games with 16 starts.