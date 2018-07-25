Second-round pick Dante Pettis signs rookie deal with 49ers

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers second-round pick Dante Pettis has signed his four-year rookie contract with the team ahead of the start of practices on Thursday.

Pettis the last draft pick of the 49ers to sign his rookie deal with the team.

The wide receiver and kick returner out of the University of Washington appeared in 53 games over four years in Seattle. He caught 163 passes for 2,256 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also set an NCAA record with nine punt return touchdowns in his college career.

Pettis was a First-Team All-America selection and earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors at both wide receiver and return specialist last year. He played in 13 games and caught 63 passes for 761 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 21 punt returns for 428 yards and four touchdowns.

Pettis’ signing leaves just two draft picks unsigned – New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (No. 3 overall) and Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (No. 8 overall).