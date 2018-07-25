Shocker: Bill Belichick doesn’t want to talk about Malcolm Butler benching

July 25, 2018
Patriots coach Bill Belichick never wants to talk about the past, even if in the past he’s never really talked about the thing from the past that remains a curiosity in the present. To no surprise, then, Belichick declined during his start-of-training-camp press conference to discuss the decision to not use cornerback Malcolm Butler on defense during Super Bowl LII.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston points out that Belichick faced a “flurry of necessary questions on Malcolm Butler benching,” and that “Belichick parried with ‘working on this year.'”

Of course he is. But real questions remain regarding the inexplicable decision not only to bench Butler but also to keep him there even as the guys placed on the field couldn’t get it done. Indeed, Belichick had an extended halftime opportunity, thanks to Justin Timberlake, to try to figure out how to slow down the Eagles’ offense. Putting Butler on the field as part of a much-needed kitchen-sink attempt to stop the bleeding never was even attempted.

The press conference is compelling. The effort to get Belichick to speak was persistent. And, uncharacteristically, he didn’t become exasperated by the questions. Possibly because, in his heart, Belichick knows that the questions are legitimate and fair.

Belichick possibly also knows that the questions linger both externally and internally. Throughout the past six months, rumors have persisted that players are upset by the perception that Belichick placed team goals behind whatever he was trying to prove by putting Butler in uniform but not using him during the game.

If Belichick wants his players to continue to check their individual agendas at the door, he needs either to explain why the benching was indeed part of an effort to win the game — or to admit that he violated the letter and spirit of the Patriot Way by failing to do his job.

  1. Oh noes oh noes, mean ol’ Bill Belichick wouldn’t answer questions from the media. Oh noes how will they ever survive?

  4. Sorry Bill. When you inexplicably keep your best CB benched when your secondary is getting shredded in one of the most important games in your career, you’re going to get some questions.

  8. Y’all just need to stop. Every presser Bill does he makes you all look silly. If anyone is going to talk about Malcolm Butler, it’s going to be Malcolm Butler, not Belichick.

  9. This putting the team first from BB is taking a beating between trading Garoppolo for less so he had a better destination, hiring his kids and benching Butler who he had played 97% of the snaps.

    Getting the players to buy into being selfless is harder to sell when the one asking is clearly doing the opposite.

  11. So the Eagles won because the Pats did not have Edelman or Hightower (their best receiver and best defensive player), knocked Cooks out and were fortunate that Belichick benched their best corner. Yup, sounds like the only way the Eagles would win the Super Bowl.

  13. I’ve seen a “big picture” logic in every move Belichick has made since he was hired by NE…*except* for Butler’s benching. There was simply no explanation for it (beyond arrogance and/or hubris).

  14. Funny that you think you know more about coaching than Belichick. You’re the same guy that said fire the Packers front office and coaches and they eventually went on to the NFCG

  16. In 20 years he has never answered any specific question about strategy or personnel decisions with anything other than “we did what we thought was best for the team”.

    So he’s going to change now?

  17. harrisonhits2 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:21 am
    Oh noes oh noes, mean ol’ Bill Belichick wouldn’t answer questions from the media. Oh noes how will they ever survive?
    _______________
    Thumbs down just for saying “oh noes”.

  18. Yeah what a terrible decision by Belichick. Jeff Fisher wouldn’t of even pulled that dumb of a move.

  19. In Belichicks defense, he didn’t know the pre super bowl practices the Eagles participated in were “dummy pratices” just to trick his filming staff.

  21. Not a Patsie fan. Belicheck owes no one an explanation. He is the BOSS and needs not to defend his decisions to neither the press nor his EMPLOYEES.

  22. OK, can we be realistic for half a second. Malcolm did save SB49 for NE but also get toasted more than a few times last year. He’s not exactly world class. Please don’t bother dropping pro-bowl, it’s a popularity contest, not a measure of ability.

    I can’t recall but did people grill coaches from SF, Dallas, Pittsburgh or Miami in years where they didn’t even make it to a SB?

    They lost a SB, we’re on to 2018. Deal with it.He’s still far and away the best coach of his era and an argument for all time is not a back breaker.

  23. vaphinfan says:
    July 25, 2018 at 9:45 am
    In Belichicks defense, he didn’t know the pre super bowl practices the Eagles participated in were “dummy pratices” just to trick his filming staff.

    Did he learn from the taping dummy regular season games that Miami played last year?

