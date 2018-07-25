Shocker: Bill Belichick doesn’t want to talk about Malcolm Butler benching

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick never wants to talk about the past, even if in the past he’s never really talked about the thing from the past that remains a curiosity in the present. To no surprise, then, Belichick declined during his start-of-training-camp press conference to discuss the decision to not use cornerback Malcolm Butler on defense during Super Bowl LII.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston points out that Belichick faced a “flurry of necessary questions on Malcolm Butler benching,” and that “Belichick parried with ‘working on this year.'”

Of course he is. But real questions remain regarding the inexplicable decision not only to bench Butler but also to keep him there even as the guys placed on the field couldn’t get it done. Indeed, Belichick had an extended halftime opportunity, thanks to Justin Timberlake, to try to figure out how to slow down the Eagles’ offense. Putting Butler on the field as part of a much-needed kitchen-sink attempt to stop the bleeding never was even attempted.

The press conference is compelling. The effort to get Belichick to speak was persistent. And, uncharacteristically, he didn’t become exasperated by the questions. Possibly because, in his heart, Belichick knows that the questions are legitimate and fair.

Belichick possibly also knows that the questions linger both externally and internally. Throughout the past six months, rumors have persisted that players are upset by the perception that Belichick placed team goals behind whatever he was trying to prove by putting Butler in uniform but not using him during the game.

If Belichick wants his players to continue to check their individual agendas at the door, he needs either to explain why the benching was indeed part of an effort to win the game — or to admit that he violated the letter and spirit of the Patriot Way by failing to do his job.