Steelers re-sign Eli Rogers

Getty Images

After looking around the NFL, Eli Rogers has decided to stay where he was.

Rogers, the free agent wide receiver who has made a number of visits this offseason, has re-signed with the Steelers.

After joining the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Rogers spent his rookie year on injured reserve. In 2016 and 2017 Rogers caught a total of 66 passes for 743 yards and four touchdowns. He was also the Steelers’ primary punt returner last year.

Rogers tore his ACL in the playoffs and the Steelers did not tender him as a restricted free agent, so he was able to shop himself around in the offseason, and he took several visits. But in the end he remained in Pittsburgh, and he’ll have another year as a Steeler.