There won’t be “a bunch of first-team reps” for Baker Mayfield

AP

The word from the Browns when they acquired Tyrod Taylor was that he’s their starting quarterback, it remained that way after they used the first pick in the draft to select Baker Mayfield and it remained that way as training camp got underway on Wednesday.

General Manager John Dorsey and coach Hue Jackson reaffirmed their commitment to Taylor as the starter and their belief that Mayfield needs time to learn before taking the reins of an NFL offense. Jackson said that they will “do everything we can to continue to develop him as we go through training camp and preseason,” but added that the development process won’t include a lot of work with the first team.

“I don’t envision any situation where all of a sudden [Mayfield will be] getting a bunch of first-team reps unless, God forbid, something happens,” Jackson said, via Ohio.com. “But at the same time, there might be a day — please nobody hold me to it — where Tyrod all of a sudden maybe doesn’t go and Baker’s out there and people go, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ It wouldn’t be that. You know what I’m saying? Let’s not turn that into, ‘Now [Mayfield is] going to be the starter.’ That’s not what it is. I’m committed to making this work the way that we have it because I think it’s what’s best for the organization. I think it’s what’s best for [Mayfield]. If the player supersedes that, it will show itself.”

There have been instances when a team has quickly changed course at quarterback after watching the contenders play during the summer. The Browns don’t appear to be headed for such a correction and sticking to a plan that limits Mayfield’s time with the starters will all but ensure that Taylor’s under center against the Steelers to start the year.