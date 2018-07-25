Titans, Taylor Lewan talking new deal with camp about to open

Getty Images

The Titans report for training camp on Wednesday and the big question of the day is whether left tackle Taylor Lewan will report with his teammates.

Lewan did not take part in the team’s minicamp in June as part of the negotiating dance for a new deal that plays out every offseason. Sometimes that dance extends into training camp, but there are signs that Lewan and the Titans are closing in on a deal.

During an appearance with Alex Marvez on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Lewan’s agent Tom Condon said that he’s speaking with Titans vice president of football administration Vin Marino about a new deal. He would not say whether Lewan would report without a new deal, but progress toward an agreement may make it likelier that Lewan reports even if some details still need to be ironed out.

Lewan is set to earn $9.34 million in the final year of his rookie deal.