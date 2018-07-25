Washington signs Prince Charles Iworah, waives Keith Marshall

Getty Images

Washington made several roster moves, including two reported earlier Wednesday.

The team placed defensive lineman Stacy McGee on the physically unable to perform list as he recently underwent surgery to repair a groin muscle. Cornerback Josh Hosley went on the non-football injury list after injuring his toe when a table fell on it.

Washington also signed defensive back Prince Charles Iworah, waiving running back Keith Marshall with an injury settlement in a corresponding move.

Washington drafted Marshall in the seventh round of the 2016 draft. He spent the past two seasons on injured reserve.

The 49ers made Iworah a seventh-round pick in 2016, and he played in one game that season. He also has spent time with the Chiefs.