49ers place six on PUP/NFI lists to open camp

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers placed six players on injured lists upon reporting for the start of training camp on Wednesday.

Guard Jonathan Cooper, wide receiver Trent Taylor and linebacker Dekoda Watson were all placed on the physically unable to perform list while safety Marcell Harris, linebacker Malcolm Smith and defensive lineman Kentavius Street landed on the non-football injury list.

Cooper (knee), Taylor (back) and Watson (calf) aren’t expected to miss a significant amount of time before joining practice, per Joe Fann of the team’s website.

Street sustained a torn ACL during the pre-draft process and the 49ers selected him knowing he likely wouldn’t play this season. Harris is also recovering from a college injury, an Achilles tear, but is expected back soon. Smith had a leg injury recently that will briefly keep him sidelined for the start of camp.

Players on the PUP and NFI lists can be activated at any time before the start of the regular season upon passing a physical. They do count against a team’s 90-man roster limit.