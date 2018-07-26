Andrew Luck draws rave reviews in first day of practice

AP

More than 18 months after supposedly routine shoulder surgery that would allow him to be ready for Week One of the 2017 season (he was ready for none of them), Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is indeed practicing. And he’s practicing well, so far.

Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters on Thursday that Luck looked good in his first training camp practice of 2018.

“Solid day — in windy conditions,” Reich said, according to the Colts’ official website. “Thought he looked strong, consistent. It was a good first day for him.”

Luck completed 11 of 19 throws during seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills.

“It was really good. Just being under center, running team periods, making plays, seeing him hit the big play to [Eric] Ebron, taking control of the huddle, making some checks at the line of scrimmage — doing what he does,” Reich said. “And you could see it in his demeanor, you could see it in his eyes working through progressions. Looked sharp.”

Luck threw an interception on Thursday, but training camp is the time to test the limits of quarterback and receiver abilities and make mistakes. And Luck on the field making mistakes is far better than Luck not on the field at all.