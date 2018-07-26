Andrew Luck feels good, but knows he still has steps left to take

AP

There’s light at the end of the long tunnel that the Colts and quarterback Andrew Luck have been in since the end of the 2016 season.

Head coach Frank Reich said on Wednesday that the plan is for Luck to play in the August 9 preseason opener against the Seahawks, which would mark a major milestone on the road back to the starting lineup after the quarterback’s right shoulder injury cost him all of last season. Later in the day, Luck offered a reminder that it’s a milestone and not the finish line.

While the quarterback says he feels “the best I’ve felt in a long, long time,” he knows there’s still a lot to be done to knock off the rust and get himself ready for live action.

“I have some work to do still,” Luck said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan. “There will be situations on the practice field that I will not have been in yet, where I need that little extra tempo and speed. There are steps I still need to take. I’m not kidding myself.”

The Colts are building Luck’s schedule with an eye toward knocking off that rust. He’ll practice the next two days, rest on Saturday and return for their first fully-padded practice of the summer on Sunday.