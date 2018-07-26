Are the Rams concerned about giving Aaron Donald big money?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 26, 2018, 9:28 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Rams have yet to give defensive tackle Aaron Donald the long-term offer he wants, probably because he wants market value. The Rams, clearly, don’t want to pay him market value.

One obvious reason for that comes from the fact that the Rams could choose to pay Donald on a year-to-year basis over the next three or four seasons and, in turn, pay him much less than the $20 million per year he surely wants. But there’s another less obvious concern that may be motivating the Rams.

Over the years, some defensive tackles who cash in with big-money deals seem to lose the edge that fueled their effort to get those big-money deals. Let’s call it the Albert Haynesworth effect; the former Titans defensive tackle never lived up to the $100 million deal he signed with Washington after spending a couple of years under the franchise tag in Tennessee.

While there’s no reason to think Donald will suddenly take his foot off the gas once he gets paid, no one really knows how any player will react to getting paid until he gets paid. For the Rams, who can continue to dangle the carrot on a year-to-year basis, there has to be at least some concern that, by paying a lot more, they’ll get a lot less.

Then there’s the J.J. Watt conundrum. Although he more than earned the first two years of the $100 million deal the Texans gave him after only three seasons, injuries have limited Watt to only eight games over the last two years, and there’s a concern that Watt may never be the same, thanks to the cumulative effect of seven seasons of being double- and triple-teamed.

Watt’s injury issues became significant after his fifth NFL campaign. Donald is entering his fifth NFL campaign. If Donald is destined to begin to break down physically, it will be much better for the Rams to not give Donald, for example, $60 million fully guaranteed over the next three years.

Faced with these circumstances, it’s no surprise that Donald reportedly won’t play another down of football under his current contract. But that position ignores the reality that, if Donald doesn’t show up at all this year, his $6.892 million salary for 2018 bumps to 2019. And if he doesn’t show up in 2019, it bumps to 2020.

Maybe the Rams will eventually decide to trade Donald to a team that would be willing to roll the dice on the possibility that Donald won’t physically be able to earn his long-term deal. Maybe they’ll eventually blink and pay him what he wants, or at least something close to it. Or maybe they’ll dig in, reluctant to make a major investment on which they may never get a full return and refusing to blink as Donald prepares to skip training camp, and possibly beyond.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Are the Rams concerned about giving Aaron Donald big money?

  1. Historically speaking it’s recently been a bad investment to put major cap dollars into DTs. See Haynesworth, Albert and Suh, Ndamukong.

  3. It depends how you believe you can build a winner.

    The Rams are legendary morons for waiting on Donald. He has all the leverage and now will likely force a trade, Suh is likely gone after this year, but the key is drafting and then paying your own guy in house.

    The person above rattled off names of free agents. Donald is not a free agent.

    This is arrogance and greed by Kroenke whose focus was more about moving the team to LA.

    Donald is the best interior lineman since Wilfork and they have ignored a slam dunk decision that should have happened 2.5 years ago, well before his rookie contract expired.

    I have never seen a more slam dunk decision but it is the Flacco issue all over again.

    The Rams signed up for Hard Knocks and failed to pay Donald.

    Pathetic.

  5. There is definitely a lot of examples to the negative, but also there are other players whom got big money and still put it out on the field like they are year to year. Fletcher Cox, Geno Atkins, come to mind right off the bat.

  6. Worried about injuries? How about signing Cooks who can’t seem to stay healthy and is frail. Girley Man, had major surgery when at Georgia. Both of those contract will be a thorn in the side for the Rams.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!