Baker Mayfield: I’m trying to make this team better in any role

AP

Browns coach Hue Jackson said on Wednesday that first overall pick Baker Mayfield won’t be getting a lot of work with the first team this summer because Tyrod Taylor is going to be the team’s starting quarterback and Mayfield said on Thursday that’s “absolutely not” a problem with him.

That’s not the same thing as being satisfied with a backup role, however. Mayfield said he “would never get my mind right to be a backup” because it would represent complacency and that’s not his approach to the situation.

“I go out here to say that I’m trying to make this team better, and whatever role that is, I’m going to try to do that,” Mayfield said, via Nate Ulrich of Ohio.com. “… They’re doing everything they think is right, and I believe in that. I believe in them. So when it comes down to the stuff that they’re saying, that’s not going to change my work ethic, and if it does, then something’s wrong.”

The Browns have had plenty go wrong at the quarterback position over the years and they drafted Mayfield in hopes of ending that cycle once and for all. If waiting makes that outcome likelier than another quick washout, it’s hard to imagine anyone in Cleveland complaining.