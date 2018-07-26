Ben Roethlisberger watching QB contracts, but “I’ve got this year and next year”

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
The fact that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan just got a big new contract and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to get one soon hasn’t escaped the notice of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethisberger asked “how do you not” notice when the topic came up on Thursday and noted that everyone is “kind of antsy” to see what Rodgers will get when he signs a new deal in Green Bay. That naturally leads to thoughts about Roethlisberger’s own contract, which has two years left on it.

The quarterback has talked about playing beyond the end of that contract, but said that he isn’t feeling particularly antsy about opening up discussions about what comes next for him.

“If there has been talk, it must be small because they haven’t told me about it,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’m not worried about the contract stuff. I’ve got this year and next year, and I’m just going to focus on what I’m supposed to focus on. … Whatever they want to do is fine. If they don’t want to do until after my last year, so be it.”

As for the things Roethlisberger believes he’s supposed to focus on, he said that he feels “better than I’ve felt in a long time” and that “my arrow is pointing up” in terms of how well he can play. If he’s right on that point, another deal should come at some point in the not too distant future.

21 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger watching QB contracts, but “I’ve got this year and next year”

  4. from the guy that was thinking retirement less than a year ago?

    yeah that money smells good doesn’t it…

  5. This guy won a super bowl with a 20 qbr proving the qb is just another cog in the machine

  6. Hey I remember him! Didn’t he retire a couple of years ago though? Was sure he said so himself.

  8. As a Steeler fan, I believe that when that time comes, Big Ben will be wearing a different uniform if Mason Rudolph shows promise

  11. vikesr4reel says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:45 pm
    Big Ben should try winning something before he shoots his mouth off…

    ——————————————————–

    He has two rings.. That’s twice as many as the Vikings franchise as a whole has.. DERP DERP.

  14. 700levelvet says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Wasn’t this drama queen talking about retirement not long ago?
    ————————

    He was, until he saw the amount of money he would have had to pay back.

  15. i like the attitude. I think the whole “retiring” thing was so astoundingly blown out of proportion. He made one single comment after a shellacking by the pats in the AFC championship game, never said anything of the sorts like that again, and the media still hasn’t let it go. He seems more focused than ever.

  17. nhpats says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    I thought this guy was retiring?

    he looks to be on the gronk retirement plan: crying and moaning then playing anyway.

    brett gronkelisberger

  18. To all the Steelers and Ben haters stop drooling on yourselves.The guy was talking retirement because him and his offensive coordinator weren’t getting along. It got so bad that last year, plays weren’t been called directly to Ben, instead Haley was giving the play to the QB coach and then he relayed it to Ben. The QB coach just became the new Offensive coordinator for the Steelers. And ever since that happened, Ben has wanted to play rather than retire.

    I don’t know whose fault it is that Haley and Ben never were on the same footing but having your franchise QB happy is huge.

  19. I thought this guy was retiring?

    Wasn’t this drama queen talking about retirement not long ago?
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Not since Haley left.

  20. Whatever he asks for the Steelers should give it to him…without him Antonio Brown isn’t a top ten receiver…The numbers don’t lie…Did you know Brown has never caught a TD from any other QB?…Brown almost caught a TD from Michael Vick, but he dropped it and had the nerve to blame the left handed spin on the ball…Could you imagine if Brown played for Arizona? He’s no where near the level Fitzgerald was in his prime….Fitzgerald has caught TD passes no matter his QB…Brown needs a Hall of Famer to be successful…so if they don’t want Antonio’s $17 million dollar a year contract to go to waste, they better pony up to keep Big Ben!!!

  21. dougchillin says:
    July 26, 2018 at 4:20 pm
    i like the attitude. I think the whole “retiring” thing was so astoundingly blown out of proportion. He made one single comment after a shellacking by the pats in the AFC championship game, never said anything of the sorts like that again, and the media still hasn’t let it go. He seems more focused than ever.
    ————————————————————————–
    He also made “one single comment” after the week 5 shellacking from the Jaguars
    “Maybe I don’t have it anymore”
    He won’t get another contract from Pitt

