Ben Roethlisberger watching QB contracts, but “I’ve got this year and next year”

Getty Images

The fact that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan just got a big new contract and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to get one soon hasn’t escaped the notice of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethisberger asked “how do you not” notice when the topic came up on Thursday and noted that everyone is “kind of antsy” to see what Rodgers will get when he signs a new deal in Green Bay. That naturally leads to thoughts about Roethlisberger’s own contract, which has two years left on it.

The quarterback has talked about playing beyond the end of that contract, but said that he isn’t feeling particularly antsy about opening up discussions about what comes next for him.

“If there has been talk, it must be small because they haven’t told me about it,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’m not worried about the contract stuff. I’ve got this year and next year, and I’m just going to focus on what I’m supposed to focus on. … Whatever they want to do is fine. If they don’t want to do until after my last year, so be it.”

As for the things Roethlisberger believes he’s supposed to focus on, he said that he feels “better than I’ve felt in a long time” and that “my arrow is pointing up” in terms of how well he can play. If he’s right on that point, another deal should come at some point in the not too distant future.