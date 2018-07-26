Bengals put Vontaze Burfict on NFI, Tyler Eifert on PUP

Getty Images

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert said earlier this week that he’s “feeling great,” but he didn’t get the green light to start practicing yet.

Eifert has been placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp. Eifert has missed most of the last two seasons due to a back injury and was limited this offseason after re-signing with the team.

Eifert isn’t the only veteran who failed to get cleared for practice. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict is on the non-football injury list with what the team is calling a tight hamstring.

Tight end Ryan Hewitt joins Burfict on the NFI list while fifth-round cornerback Davontae Harris and wide receiver Devonte Boyd join Eifert on the PUP list. Guard Christian Westerman and safety Tyrice Beverette are on the non-football illness list. All of those players are eligible to be activated at any time, but can’t practice until they come off their respective list.

In addition to that housekeeping, the Bengals also signed wide receiver Jared Murphy. He takes the place of tackle Javarius Leamon after Leamon did not report to camp.