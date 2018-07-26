Bills place Zay Jones on non-football injury list

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Zay Jones isn’t ready to start practicing with the team at training camp after having a pair of surgeries this offseason.

The Bills placed Jones on the non-football injury list on Wednesday, which leaves him ineligible to practice until he’s activated. Jones had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder just after the end of the season and then had knee surgery in May that kept him out for the rest of the team’s offseason program.

Jones underwhelmed with 27 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns after being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft. If healthy, he should get plenty of opportunities to improve on that production as part of a receiving corps that’s short on certainty beyond Kelvin Benjamin.

The Bills also announced that they have released defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi.