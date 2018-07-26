Brandon Graham, Alshon Jeffery among Eagles on PUP list

Getty Images

Quarterback Carson Wentz avoided a spot on the physically unable to perform list to open camp, but a few of his teammates weren’t as fortunate.

Defensive end Brandon Graham, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and safety Chris Maragos have been placed on the PUP list. The Eagles also placed defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan and wide receiver Bryce Treggs on the non-football injury list.

Graham had ankle surgery this offseason while Jeffery had shoulder surgery and Jernigan is recovering from back surgery. Maragos ended last season on injured reserve due to a knee injury and Treggs’ injury has not been disclosed at this point.

All of the players are eligible to be activated at any time. They are also eligible to transition to the regular season version of these lists, which would mean at least a six-week absence from the regular season lineup.