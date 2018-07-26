Brent Musburger visits #PFTPM

Getty Images

We booked legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger for a 30-minute chat during Thursday’s #PFTPM. The conversation nearly doubled that.

And it was awesome. While I tried not to lapse into Chris-Farley-questioning-Paul-McCartney mode, it was one of the highlights of my 18 years of doing this. Like any football fans who grew up in the 1970s, Musburger has a special place in a wide range of Sunday memories. He hosted the extremely popular NFL Today on CBS, before becoming one of the top play-by-play announcers.

He’s the new radio play-by-play announcer for the Raiders. He talked about how he landed that job, along with plenty of other compelling topics.

