Broncos expected to sign Philly Brown

Receiver Philly Brown visited Denver on Thursday, with the Broncos expected to sign him if he passes his physical Friday morning, Mike Klis of KUSA reports.

Brown and Mark Chapman will join the receivers room after Carlos Henderson and Jimmy Williams were placed on the reserve/did not report list.

The Bills cut Brown out of the preseason. They re-signed him but only for four days in October. He did not play a down last season.

In three previous seasons with the Panthers, Brown played 43 games, with 22 starts. He caught 79 passes for 1,019 yards and seven touchdowns.

Brown, 26, has had workouts with the Giants, Jaguars, Ravens, Colts and Bears, with none offering a contract.