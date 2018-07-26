Broncos sign Mark Chapman

Getty Images

The Broncos remain one short of the 90-player limit after signing receiver Mark Chapman on Thursday.

Chapman went undrafted out of Central Michigan.

He started 32 of 45 games in his collegiate career, catching 147 passes for 2,040 yards and 10 touchdowns over five seasons. Chapman, 23, was a third-team All-Mid Atlantic Conference selection in 2017.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats made Chapman their first overall pick in the 2018 Canadian Football League draft, but he did not sign as he attempts to get a job in the NFL first.