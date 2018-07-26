Browns to try out Adam “Pacman” Jones

Getty Images

Adam “Pacman” Jones may not be done in the NFL just yet.

Jones has a tryout with the Browns on Friday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 34-year-old Jones is getting old to be an NFL cornerback, and he suffered a season-ending groin injury last year. He also has a long history of off-field problems, including a suspension to start last season, so it would be easy to understand if teams decide he’s not worth the trouble anymore.

But Jones was a starter for the Bengals before he got hurt last year, and he’s likely good enough to contribute to some secondary this year. That secondary may be in Cleveland.