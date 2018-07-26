Bryan Bulaga on PUP, but expected to be ready for regular season

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
Getty Images

Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga tore his ACL last November and didn’t take part in the team’s offseason program, so there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary about the team’s decision to put him on the physically unable to perform list this week.

Given the timing of Bulaga’s injury and his overall injury history, some concern about his readiness for the start of the season might have been expected as well. That wasn’t the case when Packers coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media on Thursday, however.

McCarthy said Bulaga “looks great” and didn’t express any doubt that Bulaga or linebacker Nick Perry, who is on PUP due to an ankle injury, will be ready to go come the regular season.

“I don’t think there’s any threat that they’ll be ready for the season,” McCarthy said, via ESPN.com. “This is clearly a medical decision. There’s timelines and things you look at history-wise, with particular injuries. I think it’s more in tune with that. But I know both guys are champing to get out there in the full mode.”

McCarthy didn’t provide any timeline for when that might happen, but they’re both eligible to get out there in the full mode at any point.

9 responses to “Bryan Bulaga on PUP, but expected to be ready for regular season

  2. Great news because their Plan B is as suspect as the Vikings in a playoff game. You can always hope for the best but you know it’s going to end in disaster.

  3. While sitting out on the sidelines both players were seen champing down some cheese.

    It looks like Bulaga is going to be “injured” until the Packers redo his contract. Because is they can do it for sir Aaron why not for him too?

  4. All good news today at camp.

    Great first practice of camp in Green Bay!

    Meanwhile in Minnesota….

    Kirk Cousins today at camp:

    “If I’m a fake, my contract is not going to help me”

    What a odd thing to say.

    Last we heard from Kirk a few weeks ago:

    “It’s like drinking from a fire hose. I am behind”

    Good luck with that Vikings fans.

  5. ninefingers9 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 1:39 pm
    A guy this big doesn’t come back from that type of injury.
    ____________________

    Yeah, you know, I think you’re on to something there.
    In fact, I do believe that Bulaga is the first O-Lineman in league history to suffer an ACL tear.
    But, thanks for the vote of confidence.

  6. I will say it again. Did you ever watch a Packers game when Bulaga was NOT carted off the field injured? Either carried by three men, put in a meat basket or the back of a John Deere Wagon. The next week he plays.

  7. Good luck to big Brian on playing a full season in 2018! His ability to start will be a big deal in keeping Rodgers healthy and ergo, the ability of the Pack to return to the top of the NFC North and a deep (the deepest) playoff run. Go Pack.

  8. cheeseisfattening says:
    July 26, 2018 at 1:49 pm
    While sitting out on the sidelines both players were seen champing down some cheese.
    ________________

    You know, right now it’d be really easy to make some ill timed joke about one of your coach’s eating habits and overall health, but then again, I’m not you.

  9. It looks like Bulaga is going to be “injured” until the Packers redo his contract. Because is they can do it for sir Aaron why not for him too?
    ——
    Sometimes when you think you might be posting something stupid, listen to that little voice in your head and don’t.

