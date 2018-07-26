Bryan Bulaga on PUP, but expected to be ready for regular season

Getty Images

Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga tore his ACL last November and didn’t take part in the team’s offseason program, so there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary about the team’s decision to put him on the physically unable to perform list this week.

Given the timing of Bulaga’s injury and his overall injury history, some concern about his readiness for the start of the season might have been expected as well. That wasn’t the case when Packers coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media on Thursday, however.

McCarthy said Bulaga “looks great” and didn’t express any doubt that Bulaga or linebacker Nick Perry, who is on PUP due to an ankle injury, will be ready to go come the regular season.

“I don’t think there’s any threat that they’ll be ready for the season,” McCarthy said, via ESPN.com. “This is clearly a medical decision. There’s timelines and things you look at history-wise, with particular injuries. I think it’s more in tune with that. But I know both guys are champing to get out there in the full mode.”

McCarthy didn’t provide any timeline for when that might happen, but they’re both eligible to get out there in the full mode at any point.