Bucs are going with Ryan Fitzpatrick for the first three weeks

The Buccaneers season was thrown into uncertainty when quarterback Jameis Winston was suspended for the first three weeks of the regular season.

What is certain is who will start in his place.

Via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter made it clear that his plan was for veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick to handle the starting duties during Winston’s absence.

Asked if younger backup Ryan Griffin could do anything to change his thinking, Koetter replied: “It would have to be something that I can’t foresee right now.”

So, no.

The 35-year-old Fitzpatrick started three games last year (winning two of them, on a team that was 3-10 when Winston started), so he is a known commodity. That makes it little surprise they’ll stick with him during what they hope is a brief and unrepeated absence by their starter.