Cardinals sign Jacques Smith, waive Praise Martin-Oguike

The Cardinals announced the signing of defensive end Arthur Moats, which was reported Wednesday, along with defensive end Jacques Smith. Both signed one-year deals.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals waived defensive end Praise Martin-Oguike with an injury designation.

Smith has played 31 games, with 18 starts, in his NFL career. He has made 40 tackles, 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Smith, 26, has played with Tampa Bay and Detroit after entering the league with Miami as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2012 out of Missouri.

He made seven sacks for the Bucs in 2015 after making 6.5 in 2014.