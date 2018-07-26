Carson Wentz: I like where I’m at right now

AP

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz‘s first day of practice at training camp included his first 11-on-11 work since tearing his ACL last season.

Wentz worked with the second-string offense, although coach Doug Pederson said it’s too early in camp to pay much mind to which players are working with which group. Pederson did say he thought Wentz did well while running a truncated package of plays.

“Yeah, I thought he was comfortable,” Pederson said in comments distributed by the team. “He did some nice things today. It was very, very limited obviously, but we didn’t do too much. I think we had 30 offensive plays. It was good. It was a good first start for everybody.”

Wentz agreed with his coach, saying, via Philly.com, that he likes “where I’m at right now” and feels the team has a “good plan” about how to move forward in the days to come.