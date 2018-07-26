Corey Coleman ready to “take a big step”

Getty Images

Corey Coleman knows what he needs to do; he knows what the Browns expect him to do; and the receiver insists he’s ready to do what he hasn’t done yet.

“Time to take a big step,” Coleman said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I feel like it’s important.”

Coleman has played only 19 games in two seasons because of injuries, failing to live up to being the 15th overall pick in 2016. Offensive coordinator Todd Haley called this a “make-or-break year” for Coleman.

Coleman accepts that.

“If I don’t do what I’ve got to do, changes [are] going to be made,” Coleman said. “I don’t know what type of changes, but some need to be made.”

The Browns tried to re-sign Terrelle Pryor in the offseason, and they still could sign free agent Dez Bryant. They already made moves at the position by trading for Jarvis Landry and drafting Antonio Callaway in the fourth round.

Josh Gordon‘s uncertain status could give Coleman more of a chance to make good.

While Browns fans may have given up on Coleman after his potential game-winning pass in the regular-season finale, the Browns aren’t ready to write off Coleman.

“Corey has had some tough breaks,” coach Hue Jackson said. “Obviously, when you are a first-round pick, a lot is expected from you, and I think he wants to do that as well as anybody, but we can’t talk about the past. He is out here today. Let’s give this man an opportunity to see what he brings to the table this year and if he can be the type of player we think he can be.”