Dalvin Cook full go for training camp

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is “full-go” for the start of training camp, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer-Press reports.

It’s not a surprise given Vikings athletic trainer Eric Sugarman said in April that Cook had “knocked his rehab out of the park.”

Cook got limited work during the offseason, and the Vikings have no concern about his availability for the season opener.

Cook tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 4, ending his rookie season on injured reserve after 354 rushing yards.

The Vikings have big plans for him this season.