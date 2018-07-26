Derrick Henry feels “ready to be dominant”

Getty Images

The Titans swapped out DeMarco Murray for Dion Lewis in their backfield this offseason, which led to a lot of discussion about how Lewis and Derrick Henry will split carries come the fall.

Henry ran for 744 yards and five touchdowns last year and said that he’s excited to work with Lewis, although that’s not all he’s looking forward to this year. He doesn’t know just how the workload is going to be split, but knows that he feels “ready to be dominant” in his third season.

“No predictions, I just want to be a dominant back,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “I want to be a premier back in this league. And that is me starting out in training camp, getting ready with these guys, competing every day and getting better. I definitely want to be dominant this year, and any opportunities that I get, take advantage of them. Make plays for this offense, be a consistent back. I just want to do what I am asked and help this team win games, help this offense.”

Henry put on more muscle this offseason, which serves to make the difference between him and the smaller Lewis even more pronounced. They also bring different skill sets to the table and that should allow room for Lewis to make an impact even if Henry should take the next step he’s aiming for this season.