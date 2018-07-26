Gronkowski didn’t consider holding out

AP

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski considered retiring in the offseason. However, he never considered holding out in an effort to get a new contract.

“[I]t hasn’t even came close to considering that,” Gronkowski told reporters on Thursday. “Not even one bit. What I can do, though, is keep preparing, keep showing up every day, keep doing what I’ve got to do to get better.”

As to the possibility of getting a new contract, Gronkowski said that he’s “just focused on getting better and it’s just internal — internally with stuff like that.”

Gronkowski expressed confidence that the contract situation will take care of itself, if he takes care of business.

“I mean, there’s one thing I can do, there’s one thing I can worry about and there’s one thing that I can control and that’s myself, that’s my play, that’s me going out there doing what I’ve got to do to help the team,” Gronkowski said.

A new deal for Gronkowski is believed to be likely in 2018, but it hasn’t happened yet.